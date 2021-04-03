Banish dust, pollen, and more from your home with Germ Guardian HEPA air purifiers from $28

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering two Germ Guardian HEPA air purifiers from *$28 shipped*. Our favorite is the larger 4-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier with UV Light Sanitizer for *$67.99 shipped*. Normally retailing for $90, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked in years and is just a few bucks above its all-time low, which is $60.50. This HEPA air purifier can remove “up to 99.97% of harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens as small as 0.3 microns” from the air. it features a 4-in-1 design that also employs a UV-C light to kill airborne viruses like the flu, staph, rhinovirus, and more. It can cycle air up to four times per hour in spaces up to 153-square feet, making it great for smaller rooms in your home. Rated 4.7/5 stars from tens of thousands of happy customers. Shop the other air purifiers on sale right here.



more…