Amazon discounts Swann home security camera systems to new lows from $150, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Swann home security camera systems priced from *$150 shipped*. You’ll find that our favorite is the 8-channel 4-camera 1080p 1TB System at *$169.99 shipped*. Down from its $250 list price, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re wanting to add reliable security cameras to your home, this is a great way to do just that. You’ll wire these cameras directly to the home system, meaning that you’ll never be relying on a battery to secure your belongings. Each camera records at 1080p and stores its footage on the included 1TB HDD. Other notable features include motion and heat detection, night vision, Alexa/Assistant integrations, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Find other home security camera deals right here.



more…