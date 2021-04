Reliance Jio and Qualcomm Snapdragon have announced the ‘Call of Duty Mobile (CODM) Aces Esports Challenge’ that will be hosted on the JioGames platform. The esports tournament will feature Solo as well as 5v5 team plays. This a free-to-participate, mobile-only tournament, the company has revealed. The winning team of the ‘Call of Duty Mobile (CODM) Aces […]