Roku Streambar brings AirPlay 2, HomeKit, 4K content, more to your TV at $109 (Reg. $130)

Amazon currently offers the Roku Streambar for *$109 shipped*. Down from $130, you’re saving $21 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention and marking the best we’ve seen in over a month. Roku Streambar delivers a 2-in-1 home theater upgrade with built-in 4K HDR streaming capabilities alongside its speaker system functionality. On top of being able to enjoy Netflix, Hulu, and other services, there’s also built-in HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support here alongside a bundled Roku Voice Remote. Its Bluetooth connectivity is then supplemented with Ethernet, ARC HDMI, optical, and a USB input. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.



