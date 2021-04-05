Save up to 30% on Anker eufy HomeKit outdoor camera systems from $315

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, eufyHome via Amazon is taking up to *30% off* a selection of its smart home security systems headlined by the eufyCam 2C Pro 3-Cam Kit for *$314.99 shipped*. Normally fetching $420, today’s offer amounts to $105 in savings and marks the very first discount we’ve seen on this particular package. Armed with HomeKit Secure Video support, this eufyCam 2C Pro package includes three of the 1080p cameras alongside a base station. The entirely wireless designs are backed by 180-day battery life and weather-resistant enclosures so you can mount them just about anywhere. Motion alerts, human detection, and night vision round out the notable features. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 300 customers and you can check out our hands-on review for a more in-depth look. Head below for more.



