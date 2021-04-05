Apple TV 4K see rare refurbished discounts from $155 (Save $30)

Apple is currently offering its latest Apple TV 4K 64GB for *$169 shipped* in certified refurbished condition. Typically fetching $199 in new condition, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings and is the lowest we’ve seen in any condition this year. You’ll also be able to score the 32GB model for *$155* via eBay, down from $179. In either case, today’s price cuts are rare opportunities to score Apple’s streaming box for less than retail. Apple TV 4K delivers Ultra HD content with support for HDR and more. Alongside being able to act as a hub for extending your HomeKit setup, there’s integrated Siri control which can be accessed from the voice-enabled remote. Perfect for enjoying movies, TV shows, Apple Arcade, and much more for those in the Apple ecosystem. Ships with the same 1-year warranty you’d find on a new model. Head below for more.



