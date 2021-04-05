Amazon’s Callaway golf sale has all-time lows from $11.50: Gloves, balls, hats, more

Just in time for golfing season, Amazon is now offering up to* 23% off* a collection of Callaway golf balls, hats, and other accessories. One standout here is the men’s Callaway Golf Opti Fit Seamless Universal Fit Golf Glove at *$11.57 with free shipping* for Prime members opt in orders over $25. You’ll also find the junior and women’s sizes down at *$11.99*. This is up to 23% off the regular price, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. They are listed at over $15 via Walmart for comparison. While you’ll definitely want to check out Callaway’s new spring arrivals, today’s Amazon all-time low is a great opportunity to add a highly-rated golf glove to your kit. It is made of “premium Japanese synthetic material” that offers a “great feel, flexibility, and increased durability.” It also sports an ending cuff for moisture absorption and a breathable 4-way stretch design. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More Callaway deals below.



more…