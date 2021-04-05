LEGO showcases six upcoming 20th anniversary golden Harry Potter minifigures

Today, the LEGO Group is showcasing a collection of six upcoming golden Harry Potter minifigures. With this year being the 20th anniversary of the theme, there are six upcoming kits that pay homage to the two decades of brick-built moments from the Wizarding World. And to add even more to the celebration, there will be six limited-edition golden Harry Potter minifigures included in the upcoming LEGO kits. Head below for all of the details.



more…