BLACK+DECKER’s dustbuster cordless vacuum is a great road trip cleaning tool at $55

Today only, as its Deal of the Day, Lowe’s is offering the BLACK+DECKER dustbuster AdvancedClean+ Cordless Handheld Vacuum for *$54.99 shipped*. For comparison, this is $25 off its normal going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This vacuum features a 16V MAX battery and is designed to handle anything you throw at it. You’ll find that the Powerboost mode is perfect for additional suction in specific scenarios where the normal speeds just don’t cut it. There’s an extra-long crevice tool that can help you clean hard-to-reach places as well. With your purchase, you’ll get the vacuum, both a filter and pre-filter, as well as a wall-mountable charging base. Rated 4.5/5 stars.



