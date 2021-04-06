E3 2021 confirmed, kicks off June 12 as FREE 4-day online event

Will there be an E3 2021? Or will it just get canceled like last year and devolve into a series of disparate digital events? These are the questions many gamers are starting to think about as we begin to move toward the summer. But as of right now, it appears there will indeed be an E3 2021 kicking off in June according to recent reports. After COVID-19 left gamers with an unorganized mess of gaming events and reveals last summer, the Entertainment Software Association has now officially announced a totally free digital event that, thus far, will see all of the major players participating. Head below for more details.



