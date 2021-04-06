Tested: Is Bellroy’s antimicrobial Tech Kit gear organizer worth the $65 price tag?

You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.



After taking a look at the brand’s latest MacBook sleeve, we are now diving into the Bellroy Tech Kit. The latest entry in its gear accessory organizer lineup features the same antimicrobial tech found on the MacBook sleeve alongside providing a home for all of your chargers, cables, power banks, and more. In today’s Tested with 9to5Toys we are taking the Bellroy Tech kit for a hands-on spin to see if it’s worth the price of entry. All of the details are down below.



