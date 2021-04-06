Take your desk anywhere with Amazon’s Large Laptop Table, now under $41 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Large Laptop Table for *$40.88 shipped*. That’s $9 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. If you’re like me, you spend most (if not all) of your work day on a laptop and away from a desk. This is great until you want to add a mouse into the equation or would like to keep a drink within reach. Thankfully Amazon is ready to resolve this with its handy laptop table. It features an adjustable height and surface angle so you can find the perfect configuration for whatever work lays ahead. Rated 4.5/5 stars.



