Float your favorite photos with Command’s 21-inch Picture Ledge: $13 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Command 21-inch Picture Ledge for *$12.99 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 19% off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d like to throw a couple of picture frames on the wall, but don’t want to create holes or cause any other damage to your space, this Command offering is here to save the day. It delivers a floating shelf that can be easily hung with no tools required. Best of all, it is said to remove cleanly if you ever decide to take it down. It’s able to uphold 5 pounds of weight and measures 21 inches wide. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



