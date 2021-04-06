Govee’s LED floor lamp is a great living room lighting upgrade at a low of $29

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its LED Floor Lamp for *$28.99 shipped* with the code *QRV968JJ* at checkout. Down 24% from its normal going rate, today’s deal is a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked. If your living room or office is lacking a bit in the illumination department, this is a fantastic way to remedy that. You’ll find an adjustable brightness level here, with four color temperatures for the ultimate in customization. Plus the gooseneck allows you to easily aim the light wherever you need it. Rated 4.7/5 stars.



