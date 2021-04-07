Apple is very keen on launching the iPhone 13 according to the standard schedule, so the company wants to complete all pre-unveiling stages according to the plan or even ahead of schedule. This is why the Cupertino-based tech giant is getting ready to start the production of the A15 chip supposed to power the iPhone 13 as soon as the next month, according to a report. This is early than anticipated, but on the other hand, it’s another indication that Apple doesn’t want its iPhone release calendar to be impacted by any potential issue as it happened last year. The production phase of the iPhone 12 was substantially hit by the global health issue, with its suppliers struggling to keep their factories open amid lockdowns. The iPhone 12 lineup was eventually announced in October but some models only hit the shelves in November. All iPhone 13 models launching in September...Full Article
Apple to Start the Production of A15 Chip for iPhone 13 Next Month
