These Energizer LED Headlamps also shine red for enhanced night vision: $6.50 each (New low)

Amazon is offering two Energizer LED Headlamps for *$12.63 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 21% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. These affordable headlamps provide enough light to illuminate a 40-meter path directly in front of you. They are bound to come in handy when tackling dimly-lit projects or heading out for a late-night walk. Energizer touts that each headlamp can withstand up to 1-meter drops. Not only does the LED shine bright white, but also red which is said to help improve visibility at night. Rated 4.5/5 stars.



