Amazon union drive in Alabama gathers 3,215 votes.
The ballots cast represent about 55 percent of the roughly 5,800 workers who were eligible to vote, the union representing the workers said.
Around 55 percent of workers at Amazon's Alabama warehouse mailed in their ballots to decide whether to organize a union, the..
How a small group of workers in Alabama are taking on one of the most powerful companies in the world.