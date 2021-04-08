Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 is the ultimate 5G Android gaming smartphone

For the most part, Android smartphones are pretty boring nowadays. LG has often been a risk-taker in the Android market, taking chances with unique phones that have funky designs and cool features. Sadly, LG has decided to leave the mobile market. Thankfully, Lenovo seems ready to take the reins with its brave new Legion Phone Duel 2 -- a drool-worthy gaming-focused 5G smartphone that is a successor to last year's model. What makes the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 so special? Well, it builds upon its predecessor with better specifications and a nicer overall design. It has a huge (6.92-inch)… [Continue Reading]