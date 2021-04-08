Today’s best game deals: Monster Hunter Rise $50, Mega Man X Collection 1+2 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, trusted eBay seller Pro Distributing (99% positive feedback) is now offering Monster Hunter Rise on Nintendo Switch for *$49.99 shipped*. That’s 16% off the recently released title, $10 below Amazon, and the lowest we can find. Monster Hunter Rise is the latest game in the series for Nintendo Switch and introduces a number of new mechanics to its familiar monster slaying formula. The wire bug let’s players zip around the hunting grounds grappling hook-style while you and your mountable Palamute pet look to take on the new flagship monster, Magnamalo. And don’t forget about the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2 RPG scheduled to hit Nintendo Switch this summer. Head below for more deals including the Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2, DOOM Eternal, Children of Morta, Hitman 3, The Outer Worlds, and much more.



more…