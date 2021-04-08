Art3d peel and stick backsplash tiles start from $6 at Amazon (All-time lows, up to 33% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Art3d (97% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to *33% off* its peel and stick backsplash tiles. This is a great way to refresh a bathroom or kitchen space without spending a fortune or doing any permanent damage. While there are loads of styles and designs to choose from here, one standout is the Art3d 10-Sheet Subway Wall Panel Peel and Stick Backsplash for *$25.59 shipped*. This set was listed at $40 for more of last year and goes for around $32 lately. This is at least 20% off, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This bundle covers around 8.2-square feet and comes in 12- x 12-inch sheets. They apparently “never turn yellow” over time and can be installed with no grout, glue, mess, special tools, or experience, according to Art3d. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.



