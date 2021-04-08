At $1 each, don’t miss out on this 20-pack of Amazon Basics 36-inch Bungee Cords

Amazon is offering a 20-pack of its Amazon Basics 36-inch Bungee Cords for *$19.97 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and marks the best price we have tracked since October. It doesn’t matter if you are looking for an easy way to organize your garage or more securely transport something, these bungee cords are a solid solution worth keeping on-hand. Buyers will score each cord for just under $1 apiece, making this a bargain worth jumping on. Each bungee stretches up to 200%, reaching up to 6 feet in length. Rated 4.7/5 stars.



more…