Save up to 55% on Attack on Titan manga before its finally chapter releases tomorrow

Originally debuting back in 2009, the popular series Attack on Titan is finally coming to an end tomorrow with the release of the 139th manga chapter. And to help you catch up on all of the action, ComiXology is currently taking up to* 55% off *a selection of bundles, volumes, and single chapters starting at *$1.99*. Everything will become a permanent addition to your collection, and many of the titles are even eligible to read for free with a ComiXology Unlimited subscription. Head below for all of the details.



more…