Add three of BN-LINK’s remote-controlled outlets to your home for $11.50 (Save 35%)

BN-LINK (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of Remote-controlled Outlets for *$11.69 Prime shipped* with the code *BNLINK35OFF* at checkout. Down 35% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. While smart plugs are great for adding voice-controlled outlets to your home, these plugs are great if you don’t really need smart capabilities. You’ll find that each plug here can be individually controlled from up to 100-feet away, which makes them great for handling things like Christmas lights, coffee makers, lamps, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.



