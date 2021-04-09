Store it all with WD’s Elements 10TB USB 3.0 Desktop HDD at a low of $150

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the WD Elements 10TB Desktop USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for *$149.99 shipped* with the code *93XQU23* at checkout. For comparison, you’d pay $180 at Amazon for this same drive and today’s deal matches the all-time low there. Whether you need to store photos and documents on your computer or it’s time to expand your server, this is a great hard drive option. You can easily shuck the drive and use it in a NAS or just place it on your desk and plug in the included USB 3.0 cable, delivering a variety of uses here. Rated 4.7/5 stars.



