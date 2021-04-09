Apple-backed Chinese ride service Didi Chuxing files privately for IPO with ~$100B valuation
Earlier this morning, Reuters reported that the popular Didi Chuxing Chinese ride service was eying a US initial public offering with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley leading the effort. Now it’s come to light that the company has allegedly already confidentially filed for the IPO. Notably, Apple invested $1 billion in Didi back in 2016 which also gave it a seat on the ride service’s board.
