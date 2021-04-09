Finally upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR’s affordable router at a low of $80 (Save 47%)

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR 4-Stream RAX20 Wi-Fi 6 Router for *$79.99 shipped*. Normally selling for $150, it recently just dropped to $130 with today’s offer saving you as much as 47% and marking a new all-time low. This NETGEAR router offers an affordable way to upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 while enjoying up to 1.8GB/s speeds and a 1,500-square foot range. Whether you just have a smaller home or want to finally upgrade your parents/family member’s network without scoring a high-end package, this router is worth a look. You’ll also find four Gigabit Ethernet ports, beam-forming antennas, and more. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.



