Save up to $750 on 65-inch+ LG and Samsung 4K smart TVs from $1,499 + more from $500

We have now spotted a number of big-time price drops on giant 4K smart TVs over at BuyDig in new, scuffed box condition. And considering they come with full 1-year warranties, these deals are certainly worth a look. You can grab the Samsung 75-inch Q80T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (scuffed box) for *$1,899* *shipped* using code *CLOSEOUT1* at checkout. Originally $2,798, this one sells for $2,395 at Amazon and is now at least $496 off the going rate. You’re looking at a 75-inch 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) display with HDR and smart TV features for direct access to all of your favorite apps and streaming services. Alongside built-in Alexa and Google Assistant features, it houses four HDMI jacks, a pair of USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ethernet, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More 4K smart TV deals below.



