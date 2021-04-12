TACKLIFE’s #1 best-selling laser tape measure is down to a new low of $25 shipped

TACKLIFEUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its HD60 Laser Measure for *$25.06 shipped* with the code R22NSNXH at checkout. Down 24% from its normal going rate, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in the past six months. This laser measure can reach up to 196-feet, making it perfect for large-scale projects. It doesn’t require a person on either end, which is a benefit to its laser-based design. Just place the back against a flat surface and hit the button to get an instant and accurate measurement. It can convert length into feet, inches, and meters, making it quite versatile as well. There are even two bubble levels on it to ensure accurate measurements. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.



