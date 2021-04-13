Today’s best game deals: Marvel’s Avengers $25, Switch Resident Evil sale from $8, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Marvel’s Avengers for *$24.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or int orders over $25. It is available at this price on PS4/5 and Xbox One/Series X. While this one was a bit of a disappointment for some at launch, it will be worth a go at $25 for some folks. We have seen it in the $40 range as of late with today’s offer being among the lowest we have tracked. The base game includes Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor with other characters expanding the experience as DLC and the like. And remember, PS4 owners can upgrade to the PS5 version at no cost, not unlike the Smart Delivery features on the Xbox side of things (more details on that stuff right here). Head below for more deals including a Nintendo Switch Resident Evil sale, Watch Dogs Legion, Marvel’s Avengers, Titanfall 2, Mortal Kombat XL, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, and much more.



