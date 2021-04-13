Biden picks up a toy and consoles the family of fallen Capitol Police officer Billy Evans
Published
The president gave the officer's 9-year-old son a challenge coin and picked up a toy dropped by his 7-year-old daughter.Full Article
Published
The president gave the officer's 9-year-old son a challenge coin and picked up a toy dropped by his 7-year-old daughter.Full Article
President Biden got out of his seat to pick up a toy that fallen Officer William Evans' daughter dropped during a memorial service..
At one point the president spoke directly to Evans's family.