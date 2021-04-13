Green Deals: Cruise around town this spring with the Kent Electric Bike at $300 off, more

Walmart is offering the Kent 27.5-inch Electric Bike for *$698 shipped*. Down from its $998 normal going rate, this saves you $300 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This E-Bike features front and rear disk brakes as well as an 8-speed pedal-assist gearing setup. With the ability to travel up to 25 miles on a single charge, you’ll be able to cruise around town all day before it’s time to plug it back in. The pedal-assist feature allows you to get some exercise in, but let the bike do the heavy-lifting when it comes to climbing hills. Rated 3.7/5 stars.



Head below for more deals on HomeKit-enabled smart light switches, outdoor LED lighting, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.



more…