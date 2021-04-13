Mitch McConnell dodged a question about Trump calling him a 'dumb son of a b----'
Published
"What I'm concentrating on is the future. What we are confronting here is a totally left-wing administration," McConnell said.Full Article
Published
"What I'm concentrating on is the future. What we are confronting here is a totally left-wing administration," McConnell said.Full Article
The National Republican Senatorial Committee announced Monday it has presented former President Donald Trump with a new award they..
Ex-President Donald Trump called Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell a “dumb son of a bitch” during a fundraising event in..