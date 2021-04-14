Photo shows iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini notch, about ~30% smaller in width

Although the overall chassis design of the iPhone 13 this fall will look almost identical to the iPhone 12 series, the rumor mill has come to a consensus that the notch is getting smaller.



The display notch first appeared on the iPhone lineup with the iPhone X in 2017, when Apple shrank the screen bezels dramatically. The design and size of the notch remained unchanged with the following three generations of iPhone. It seems this year Apple is finally ready to make some design improvements in that area …



