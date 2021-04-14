Download NVIDIA’s New Vulkan GeForce Update - Version 458.17 Beta

NVIDIA has announced the availability of a new Vulkan GeForce Graphics driver update, namely version 458.17 beta, which adds new extensions such as VK_EXT_color_write_enable, VK_EXT_vertex_input_dynamic_state, VK_EXT_ycbcr_2plane_444_formats, and VK_NV_inherited_viewport_scissor. In addition to that, NVIDIA’s update also adds the following provisional Vulkan Video extensions: VK_KHR_video_queue, VK_KHR_video_decode_queue, VK_KHR_video_encode_queue, VK_EXT_video_decode_h264, VK_EXT_video_decode_h265, VK_EXT_video_encode_h264, and VK_NV_video_queue. In terms of supported GPUs, this release is valid for certain models of NVIDIA’s Ampere, Quadro, Turing, Pascal, Maxwell (1 and 2), Kepler, and Volta architectures, and also supports the official Khronos Vulkan Ray Tracing extensions. As for the operating systems, the present update is only suitable for the 64-bit variant of Microsoft’s Windows 10 platform, but there is also a Linux-compatible package. However, take into...