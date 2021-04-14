Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 21359 with changes, improvements and fixes

It’s Wednesday, so that usually means a new Windows 10 build for Insiders on the Dev Channel, and this week is no exception. There aren’t any major new features in Build 21359, but there are quite a few changes and improvements to report. SEE ALSO: Microsoft launches Surface Laptop 4 with a choice of Intel and AMD processors The main changes are: Microsoft has added an option under the Power menu on the Start menu to restart apps after signing in when you reboot your device. When this setting is checked, it toggles the option under Settings > Accounts >… [Continue Reading]