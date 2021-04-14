Oxenfree II: Lost Signals Coming to PC and Consoles in 2021

The sequel to supernatural thriller Oxenfree has just been announced earlier today during Nintendo's Indie Direct. Although the game was confirmed to arrive on Nintendo Switch in 2021, it's safe to assume it will be available on other gaming platforms too. In fact, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals has already been listed on Steam, so those who want to remain up to date with what's coming can wishlist the game right now. The game doesn't have an exact release date yet, but we can't be more excited that it's coming this year. “Words cannot begin to express how happy I am to finally talk about Oxenfree II: Lost Signals. Oxenfree is such a special game to us, and it has been an incredible experience to revisit this world. We’re eager to welcome our players back while inviting newcomers to embark on an adventure with an entirely new cast of characters that retain the weird, heartfelt, and pe...