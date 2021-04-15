The risk of developing a blood clot after having COVID-19 is eight times higher than after being given the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, according to a study by Oxford University.Full Article
Risk of blood clot after COVID is eight times higher than after AstraZeneca jab - study
