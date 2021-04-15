Zelda BotW Hardcover collector’s book with atlas and map poster now $25 (Reg. up to $40)

Amazon is now offering the hardcover Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild The Complete Official Guide: Expanded Edition for* $24.95 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly going for between about $35 and $40 over the last several months, today’s deal is a new 2021 low and the best price we can find. A perfect gift for any Nintendo fan and great addition to your Zelda collection, this is a 512-page hardcover book with a 36-page atlas of Hyrule, a large map poster, and more. It also covers the Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass DLC content, unlike the original edition. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,700 Amazon customers. More details below.



