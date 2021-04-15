Time-Hopping Mystery The Forgotten City Announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X

The full-scale reimagining of the award-winning winning Skyrim mod of the same name, which has been downloaded more than 3 million times, The Forgotten City will be coming to even more platforms this year, developer Modern Storyteller revealed today. Previously announced for PC and Xbox One, The Forgotten City has been confirmed to arrive on additional gaming platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch. “Having The Forgotten City on next-gen consoles is an absolute dream. It’s the story we always wanted to tell: an engrossing, poignant mystery that players can enjoy again, and again, and again,” said Nick Pearce, founder of Modern Storyteller. The Forgotten City traps players in a secret underground city in the time of the Roman Empire, where twenty-three lost souls cling to life. In this mysterious utopia, if one person breaks the Golden Rule, everyone dies. Players step into the shoes of a time-traveler drawn two...