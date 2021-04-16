Amazon’s self-made 9-in-1 USB-C Hub falls to $35 (Save 41%, All-time low)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 9-in-1 USB-C Hub for *$35.26 shipped*. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. If you’ve been on the hunt for an easy way to add legacy ports to your MacBook, Chromebook, or modern PC laptop, Amazon has you covered. This unit boasts a built-in USB-C cable that once connected will add HDMI, VGA, two USB-A, Ethernet, SD, and other ports to your computer. You’ll also benefit from 100-watt passthrough charging. It only takes up 4.8 by 2.8 by 0.6 inches of space, allowing it to easily fit in most bags without issues. Ratings are still rolling in, but products that bear Amazon Basics branding tend to be reputable.



