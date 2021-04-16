Don’t spend a fortune for homemade juice, this highly-rated Bella Extractor is $40 (Reg. $70)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella High Power Juice Extractor for *$39.99 shipped*. Also matched directly at Best Buy. Regularly $70, and fetching nearly as much at Walmart, this is $30 off or nearly 45% off the going rate and the best we can find. Unless you need hardcore, professional extraction at home, there’s no need to spend a fortune just for homemade juice. This model sports a 1000-watt motor and 3-inch feed chute to break down “fruits and veggies with less prep time.” Ready to bolster your 2021 health regimen, dishwasher-safe parts, low/high settings, and non-skid feet round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Best Buy customers. More details below.



