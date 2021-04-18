Amazon takes 88% off best-selling non-fiction eBooks starting from $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to *88% off *select non-fiction eBooks starting at just *$0.99*. Our top pick today is The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondō for *$3.99*. From Japanese self-help sensation to heart-warming home makeovers on Netflix, the KonMari method detailed in this book is ideal for anyone looking to declutter in a holistic, sustainable way. This #1 best selling how-to book is rated 4.5/5 stars from over 25,000 customers, but is just one of many brilliant titles among today’s deal. Head below for more of our eBook top picks.



more…