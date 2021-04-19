Backyard game sale from $25: Arcade basketball, Pickelball, and more up to 45% off

Today only, Woot is offering up to *45% off* spring/summer backyard games and more for the whole family. One standout here is the A11N Sports Basketball Shoot Game Set for *$169.99 with free shipping* for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This one currently fetches $250 at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $200 and is now at the best price we can find. It is made of 1.5-inch steel pipes with powder coating, a 4-inch thick MDF backboard, and a nylon ball return ramp alongside a foldable design so you can use it inside and out when the weather is nice. It houses eight game modes including both solo and 2-player action as well as buzzers, sound effects, and an LED scoring system. Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 90-day warranty. More deals and details below.



