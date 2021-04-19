Mike Lindell says his company MyPillow is suing Dominion for $1.6 billion
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has repeatedly accused Dominion Voting Systems of switching votes from Trump to Biden. This has been thoroughly debunked.Full Article
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in the District of Columbia, alleges that Mike Lindell ignored repeated warnings from Dominion,..