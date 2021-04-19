Use DuckDuckGo to create a QR code for any website

If you care about your privacy on the web, and you’re worried about just what Google knows about you, then privacy-focused search site DuckDuckGo is a great alternative. It offers lots of features that you may not be aware of, including the ability to quickly generate a QR code for any website. SEE ALSO: EFF and DuckDuckGo's new partnership is about enhancing secure browsing and protecting user information on the web Quickly convert any web links into QR Codes that you can open on your smartphone QR codes offer a great way to transport people to a particular site. All… [Continue Reading]