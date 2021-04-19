Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band sees very first discount to $39 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band for *$39 shipped*. Down from its usual $49 going rate, today’s offer is the very first price cut we’ve seen on the recent release and marking a new all-time low. Debuting back in February in honor of Black History Month, this Black Unity edition of Apple Watch band pays homage to the Pan-African flag with a unique color scheme. Alongside all of the usual Apple Watch Sport Band features, this one has a custom pin that says “Truth • Power • Solidarity” and features a compression molded design. There’s also a matching Watch face to really tie the look together. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.



