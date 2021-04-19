Arcade1Up’s X-Men vs. Street Fighter Cabinet sees first discount at $150 off, more from $29

Walmart currently offers the Arcade1Up X-Men vs. Street Fighter Cabinet for *$349 shipped*. Down from its usual $499 going rate, today’s offer amounts 30% in savings, is the very first discount we’ve seen, and subsequently a new all-time low. Having just launched last fall, this Arcade1Up cabinet brings some retro gaming action to your setup complete with a pair of arcade controls for going head to head with friends. Alongside plenty of eye-catching graphics, this 4-foot tall cabinet packs a matching riser, 17-inch color screen, and the ability to play X-Men vs Street Fighter, X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel vs Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes, and X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse. Rated 4.9/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from* $29*.



more…