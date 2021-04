**From 9to5Mac’s new sister site ConnectTheWatts*, *covering all of the latest connected fitness news*.*



With Peloton recently removing the ability of Apple Watch users to pair with the Peloton Bike+ for any classes besides cycling, I was on the hunt to discover whether there was any other way to sync my Apple Watch to Peloton. Luckily, I quickly came across the Watch Link. (See below to get 10% off!)



more…