iVANKY 12-in-2 MacBook Docking Station brings dual 4K HDMI, 18W PD USB-C at $109 (Reg. $150)

iVANKY, a brand that has become well known for its audio and video accessories over the past several years, recently updated its MacBook Docking Station with USB-C, enhanced 4K connectivity, and more. The 12-in-2 USB hub comes in at a far lower price than most at $109 (Reg $150) after our exclusive deal. The dual USB-C dock provide a wealth of I/O possibilities including several legacy USB-A jacks, and more. Hit the jump for all of the details and a closer look.



