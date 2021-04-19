Valkyrie joins Apex Legends in Season 9 alongside new weapons, + map on May 4

Apex Legends is about to enter its ninth season on May 4, and with it, we’ll be getting a new Legend, weapon, and even map rendition. Valkyrie is joining the team this time around featuring a “bold, brash, fiery, and fierce” personality. She grew up in the shadow of her father’s legacy, but it’s time for her to step out on her own. Olympus is getting its first makeover in a way we’ve never seen before. Oh, and don’t forget about the new Bocek Bow, the first stringed weapon to enter the Apex Games. Let’s take a closer look at what to expect in Apex Legends Season 9 Legacy launching on May 4, 2021.



